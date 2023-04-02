Good Friday services
Southern Decatur County Good Friday Service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7. This year the community event will be held at Venue on 3, 107 Underwood Drive, Westport. Join us as we remember Good Friday.
For more information, call 812-591-3807.
Liberty Baptist Church
April 2, Palm Sunday with quarterly business meeting following service.
April 6, Maundy Thursday pitch-in supper with communion to follow.
April 7, Good Friday service.
April 9, Resurrection Sunday. Sunrise service at 8 a.m. Breakfast to follow. Worship service 9:30 a.m.
Rushville Church of Christ
Sunday services on Easter (April 9): Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow. Sunday morning Fellowship at 9 a.m. with morning Worship service at 9:30 a.m.
There will be no Sunday School, evening Youth Meeting or evening Bible Study.
Resurrection Sunday
A special invitation for everyone to come to South Decatur Elementary School on Resurrection Sunday at 10 a.m. April 9. Join us in the gymnasium on this special day for a time of worship. This is hosted by Westport Christian Church. The school’s address is 9302 S. CR 420 W., Greensburg. For more information, call 812-591-3807.
Star Baptist Church
Tomorrow (Palm Sunday) Sunday School 9:30 a.m., Morning Worship at 10:30, Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon topic: “A Donkey, Some Palm Branches, and Talking Rocks” Scripture: Matthew 21:1-9.
Wednesday, April 5, our women’s group will meet at the church at 1:30 p.m. to discuss projects and enjoy a time of fellowship. Hostesses will be Bea Shelhorn and LaKisha Jones, and Carolyn Finley will have devotions. All ladies welcome!
Easter Sunrise service will be at 7:30 a.m. followed by breakfast, then Worship at 9:30. There will also be an Easter Egg Hunt!
Thanks to all who supported our fundraiser for missions at Dairy Queen Thursday evening! (And thanks to Dairy Queen for your generosity!)
Visitors are always welcome!
Westport Baptist Church
Sunday, April 2, 2023 (Palm Sunday): Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Morning worship at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Gary Johnson delivering the message. King’s Kids Choir practice at 5:30 p.m. FRoGs (youth K-6) 6 to 7:30 p.m. Adult choir practice 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.
Westport Christian Church
Living Last Supper Communion Play will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Westport Christian Church, 102 W. Mulberry Street, Westport. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call 812-591-3807.
Holy Week Activities
- Maundy Thursday Service, April 6, 8 p.m.
- Carry the Cross in memory of Jesus, 2 p.m. on Good Friday, April 7, starting from the church and carrying throughout Westport.
- Good Friday service, April 7, 7 p.m. This community service will be held at the Venue on Highway 3.
- Saturday, April 8, 9:30 a.m. King’s Kids final rehearsal.
- Saturday, April 8, 10:30 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt at Baptist Youth Camp.
Verse of the Day
Matthew 25:40
40 And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.