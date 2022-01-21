Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, Jan. 23: “Father Abraham” Genesis 15: 1-21
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
We are now live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church join us live-stream.
Star Baptist Church
Our Sunday School attendance is up! Won't you join us at 9:30? We now have "RightNow Media" available for each age group. The adult class will watch the third lesson of "Engage" narrated by Kirk Cameron, followed by discussion and Bible Study. At 10:30, worship with Scott Sharp, pastor: Sermon: "Are You Sure?" Scripture: John 5:16-24, Special music: Michael Stone.
We welcome visitors to our little church in the country where we have lots of love to share!
Westport Christian Church
A Fishing Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, in the Family Life Center at Westport Christian Church, 102 W. Mulberry Street, Westport. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call the church at 812-591-3807.
Send us your church news!
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Romans 14:17-19
17 For the kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost. 18 For he that in these things serveth Christ is acceptable to God, and approved of men. 19 Let us therefore follow after the things which make for peace, and things wherewith one may edify another.
