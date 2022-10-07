Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes
Message for Sunday, October 9: “The House Church” Scriptures Acts 18: 1-16
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. Second Sunday each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home (Come join us).
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting 5:45 p.m. small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup 1 p.m. Devotions and Brunch.
We are now live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us on our live streaming at 11 a.m.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. if you cannot come to church join us online.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Also Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for services tomorrow!
9:30 a.m. - Sunday School with classes for all ages. Adults will finish "America, Anti-Christ, and End of Days" with a video by Greg Laurie. Worship is at 10:30, Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: " Decision Time" Scripture: John 7:25-36.
This will be the last day to donate children's socks for the Edna Martin Christian Center. Next project: Samaritan's Purse Operation Christian Child. Pick up your shoe boxes and instructions in the vestibule. (Due in a month.)
Visitors welcome!
Westport Christian Church
You are invited to our Revival at Westport Christian Church on Sunday, October 16, at 6 p.m., Monday to Wednesday, October 17 to 19, at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Jeff Stone from Batesville Christian Church and music will be led by the Dave Melton Family Singers. Please come and join us at the Westport Christian Church, 102 West Mulberry Street, Westport. For more information, call 812-591-3807.
Our regular Sunday morning worship times are 8:00; 9:30; and 11:00. Come in and worship with us!
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verses of the Day
Amos 5:24
24 But let judgment run down as waters, and righteousness as a mighty stream.
Isaiah 6:8
8 Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me.
