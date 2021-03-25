Faithpoints
FaithPoints For Living Church invites you to worship at 9 a.m. this Easter Sunday, April 4, as they gather at Baymont Inn, 2317 N. Ind. 3, Greensburg.
There will be treats for the children.
If you are looking for a friendly church and one that practices historic Christianity, we would love to meet you. Holy Communion, Baptism and members will be received into the church that morning also.
For more information, call 812-614-2160 or http://www.faithpoints.org.
First Church of God & LifeLine Wesleyan
First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are hosting a food pantry giveaway at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3. This food pantry is scheduled for 10 a.m the first Saturday of each month.
For more information call 812-663-8496 or 812-663-6230.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church is now open for morning service.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday/; “The Redemption” Scriptures Mark 15:22-38
We are now live every Sunday on our live streaming @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church join us via our livestream.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
St. Peters UCC
St. Peters UCC located at CR 700 N. and Finks Road, Osgood, is having a Maundy Thursday/Tenebrae Service at 7 p.m April 1.
Sermon title: "Forgiven."
Special music by Mary Romans.
A service of shadows will follow Communion.
Sunrise service at 7 a.m. April 4 in the fellowship hall followed by breakfast.
Easter Service at 10 a.m.
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.