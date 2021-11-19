Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church in Greensburg is having the “Carrico’s” Sunday, November 21. Come join us as they minister to us in song. This will also be our Thanksgiving dinner after service. Meat will be provided; please bring a side dish. Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m.
December 4 is our ladies Christmas dinner at the church starting at 3:30 p.m.
December 11 is the Association Christmas meeting and dinner at Symrna Baptist missionary church starting at 9 a.m.
December 12 we will have Bruce Delagne and his wife from the Bible Tract League singing to us and sharing the ministry of the Bible Tract League.
December 19 is our Christmas program in the morning service. We will also be having our Christmas dinner after service; please bring a covered dish.
Let us remember to be thankful for all God has given us and will continue doing for us.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, November 21: “The only One” Luke 17: 11-19
Monday Prayer meeting at 4:45 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study 5:45 p.m. (starts after the prayer meeting).
We are live-streaming our Sunday morning service @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, visitors are welcome. If you are unable to come to church, join us live-stream.
Westport area churches
You are invited to join Westport area churches for the Southern Decatur County Thanksgiving praise gathering at 7 p.m. Monday, November 22, at the Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp, 3127 W. CR 800 S., Greensburg.
For more information, call 812-591-3807 (Westport Christian Church).
“Sing to Him, sing praises to Him; speak of all His wonders.” 1 Chronicles 16:9
Verse of the Day
Isaiah 6:8
8 Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me.
