Beech Grove Church
The annual Beech Homecoming is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start on Sunday, August 28, at Walnut Ridge Friends Church, 8956 W. CR 800 N., Carthage. Please note the change in venue.
FaithPoints For Living Church
Pastor Michael Layne will be speaking at 10:30 a.m. in the FaithPoints For Living Church worship service on Sunday, September 4. The church meets at 408 W. Mill Street, Greensburg. All are invited to worship and Holy Communion will be offered. For more information call 812-503-2170 or email www.faithpoints.org.
First Baptist Church
Song of the Year and Dove Award nominee the Tribute Quartet will perform a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, September 18, at First Baptist Church, 209 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. Admission is a free-will offering. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public!
For more information, call 812-663-3778.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday, August 28: “First Taste” Scriptures Acts 13: 4-13
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Music Leader Sandy Oaks
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting at 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
We are now live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join our live-stream at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Also Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube; in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. The adult class led by George Connall will finish the study of Galatians using RightNowMedia. Please read Chapter 6. Worship will follow at 10:30, Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon: “Ball or Strike?” Scripture: John 7:1-13.
We are still taking donations of children’s socks for the Edna Martin Christian Center – any kind of kid’s socks for school.
If you can’t worship with us, be sure to listen to Scott’s message on FaceTime or YouTube: vscott sharp
Visitors always welcome!
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Luke 1:46-47
46 And Mary said, My soul doth magnify the Lord, 47 And my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Saviour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.