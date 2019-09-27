Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Sept. 29 – 9:30 a.m. – Sunday School for all ages. The adult class will watch a short video and discuss chapter eleven of “The Story.” This is an informal time of fellowship and study, visitors welcome!
10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship, Tom True, pastor. Greeters will be Larry and Sandy Bredewater. Tom and Jan will be honored for their ministry at Star with a program and dinner following the service. Meat and drinks will be provided. Please join us as we celebrate and say a grateful farewell and thank you for all they have done for us!
Help us fill the baskets with children’s socks for the Edna Martin Christian Center. We hope to keep those little feet warm this winter. Also, donations are being received for Hurricane Dorian victims; giving through American Baptist Missions means no administrative fees are charged!
Wednesday, Oct. 2 – Arby’s night (They’re supposed to be open by then!) They will donate a percentage of sales to missions.
We welcome visitors to our little church in the country, CR 650 N. and 400 W.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
On Oct. 6 at Sandcreek Baptist, we will be preparing for VBS. We will have a good send off on Sunday morning as the children will be a part of the service. We’re hoping to have a good number of children each evening at our VBS. It will start Oct. 6 with activity during the morning service and continue through Oct. 7-11 with evening classes and a light evening meal. There will be some outside activity, weather permitting.
We have a need for someone to decorate the dining hall for the upcoming “Hanging of the Greens.” If you’re interested, please talk to Nancy or the pastor.
There will be Bible study Wednesday at 6 p.m. If you’ve been a part of this group, I’m sure you won’t want to miss any lessons.
Also remember to be a good neighbor and share God’s word with someone this week.
This is my thought for this week: “Forgiveness is unlocking the door to set someone free and realizing you were the prisoner.” Has this ever happened to you?
Hope to see you on Sunday! As always, I’ll be up front looking for you at Sunday School and at worship service. Don’t let me or the Lord down!
Have a good day!
St. Peters’ Church of Christ
Sunday, Sept. 29 at the 10 a.m. service, St. Peters United Church of Christ, on the corner of Finks Road and CR 700 N. in Osgood, will be hosting the Southern Gospel group “Divinity Trio.” They will be sharing the love of Christ with us for most of the service. This group comes from Greenfield and will also be performing at the Versailles Pumpkin Show that same day at 1:30 p.m. We hope the public can join us in welcoming this group to Ripley County by coming to hear them either at St. Peters UCC or at the Pumpkin Show.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Message for Sunday: “A Dedicated Life” is the title, Scripture is Daniel 1: 1-21
Monday night prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
FaithPoints For Living Church
FaithPoints Lutheran Orthodox Church is now FaithPoints For Living. Pastor Layne said, “We made a prayerful decision to better reflect the ministry of this church. We desire to provide FaithPoints for peoples lives and also provide a haven between hurt and healing.
The congregation now meets at Baymont Inn on N. Ind. 3 near Chili’s. We gather at 10 a.m. Sundays. All events for the Convocation of the Holy Spirit will be at Baymont Inn.
The Convocation will be held Oct. 4-6. Speakers will be comedian Scott Gregory, Dr. Robert A. Schuller, Donna Schuller, Dr. Makr Eutsler, Dr. Therese Eutsler, Fr. Matt Holihan and Dr. Brad Varvil.
For more information, call 812-614-2169 or visit www.faithpoints.org.
For all people of all churches.
