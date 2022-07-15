Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church is having Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 18 to 22. This is for children Pre-K through 12th grade. The theme this year is "Food Truck Party On A Roll With God."
Our Bible story will be from Exodus 16 focusing on God is great!
Tuesday night we will study 1 Kings 17:8-16 looking at Elijah, the widow and the endless oil where God is good!
Wednesday we will focus on Daniel 1 where Daniel and friends are eating the good stuff while thanking God for our food!.
Thursday study turns to John 6:1-13 where Jesus feeds the 5,000 and focus on By God's Hands we all are fed!
There will be crafts, singing, Bible lesson and food for the children every night.
Friday evening is family night where all parents and grandparents are invited to come join their children to see them in their program and getting their certificates We will have a cookout that evening for all.
if you are in need of a ride please call 812-593-5540 and leave a message.
Our Sunday services are Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and donuts, then worship begins at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday evening we have Bible study starting at 6:30 p.m.
We are a King James Bible believing church that stands on the word of God.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday, July 17: "The Master and His Servant.” Scriptures Luke 17: 7-10.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Monday prayer meeting at 5 p.m. After prayer meeting, at 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second week Coffee Cup at 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
We live-stream every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us via live-stream at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Also Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube; search for Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, guests are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Verse of the Day
Psalm 23:1–6
"God, You are my shepherd, I lack nothing. You make me lie down in green pastures, You lead me beside still waters, You restore my soul. You lead me in paths of righteousness for Your name's sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me!
