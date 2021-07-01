Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church in Greensburg is having Vacation Bible School from July 19 to 22. It starts at 6 p.m. each night with games,crafts, music, a Bible lesson and food. Ages kindergarten through 12th grade are welcome. The 22nd will be family night with a cookout.
Our associational revival will begin at 7 p.m. nightly July 28 to 31. Pastor Jeff Edwards from First Southern Baptist church will be our guest preacher. There also will be special music each evening. Plan now to come and be blessed.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
ADAMS - Our Church is now open for morning service and, starting April 7, Wednesday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday: “The Invitation” Scriptures Genesis 28: 10-22
Special music by Sandy Oaks.
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study at 6 p.m. (will start after prayer meeting).
We are now live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church, join us live-stream.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, July 4, 10:30 a.m. - Worship and Children's Church, Scott Sharp, pastor.
Sermon: "Finding Refuge in a World in Conflict." Scripture: Psalm 2.
Come worship with us as we celebrate Independence Day. Let's see lots of red, white and blue!
Don't forget that Sunday School will resume at 9:30 a.m. next week (July 11) with classes for all ages.
Visitors always welcome!
