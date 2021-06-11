Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church is now open for morning service, Monday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday: “No Separation.” Scriptures Romans 8: 18-39
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study at 6 p.m. (starts after prayer meeting).
We are now live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church, join us live-stream.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
New Point Christian Church
New Point Christian Church is hosting Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. June 20 to 25 at the church. Activities for children pre-school through high school. For more information or to pre-register, email mshafer@etczone.com.
Star Baptist Church
10:30 a.m. Sunday – Worship and Children’s Church, Scott Sharp, pastor. The message will be “Humble Pie.” Scripture: James 4:1-10.
Sunday School will resume AT 9:30 a.m. July 11 with classes for all ages, new material and options. Plan to join us; this is a time of fellowship as well as studying God’s Word! We have several “visitors” who have become “regulars” so this will be a chance to get better acquainted.
Monday is Flag Day. Show your patriotism by flying your flags. We have so much to be thankful for!
Visitors always welcome!
Share your news with us
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
All information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.