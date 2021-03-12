Cornerstone Baptist
Cornerstone Baptist Church on the corner of Broadway and Barachel is having a gospel sing and benefit starting at 7 p.m Saturday March 27.
A pitch-in dinner will proceed the singing at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
Our guest group will be "The Detty Sisters" from southern Ohio. These are four sisters: Peyton, Cadie, Lily and Sophia (alias "Curly," ranging in age from 4 to 12. The girls have been singing all their live,s but in August 2018 their parents felt led to start sharing their music with the world. They have grown quite the fan base in a short time and just love singing for the Lord.
They will also be singing in the Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m. March 28. Ryan Goodson will be bringing the morning message.
The benefit is for church member Chad Moore, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Mark your calendars now and come to be blessed!
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is now open for morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday: “The Preparation” Scriptures Mark 10:32-35
We are now live every Sunday on our live streaming @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, if you are unable to come to church join us live-stream. Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
