Big Flatrock Christian Church
Big Flatrock Christian Church (east of Gowdy in Rush County) is hosting a 2-day Vacation Bible School from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18.
Contact Linda at 765-629-2312 for more information.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church is now open for morning service and Monday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday: “The Switch” Scriptures Genesis 32: 22-32
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study at 6 p.m. (starts after prayer meeting).
We are now live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church join our live-stream.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, July 11, 9:30 a.m.: Sunday School with classes for all ages; 10:30 a.m. - Worship, Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon: "Stay in Your Lane." Scripture: James 4:11-12.
This will be our first Sunday School for over a year, so we look forward to this time of study and fellowship prior to our regular worship service. The adult class will kick-off with a study of Jonah.
Visitors welcome!
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
