First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church, 209 W. Washington Street, Greensburg, has Sunday School for all age groups at 10 a.m.
Please join us for worship and fellowship.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church is open for morning service
Message for Sunday the 7th: “Careful How You Walk.” Scriptures Ephesians 5:15-21
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. Second Sunday each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home (come join us).
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting, at 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second week Cup 1 p.m. Devotions and Brunch.
We are now live every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us on our live streaming at 11 a.m.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
We will be hosting a Gideon speaker, Terry Wright. Scripture: Isaiah 55:11.
Tuesday, November 9, 6:30 p.m. - Men's "Brotherhood" dinner and program for all men of the Decatur County American Baptist Churches.
Sunday, November 21, will be the final day to turn in the "Operation Christmas Child" boxes.
Remember to honor our Veterans this week. Thanks for your service!
Visitors always welcome.
Share your church news!
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
VERSE OF THE DAY
Romans 5:1
1 Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.