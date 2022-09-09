Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, September 11: “When Less is More” Scriptures Acts 15: 1-19
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. Second Sunday each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us.
We are live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join our live-stream at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Also Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; search Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Sandcreek Baptist Church invites the community to mark your calendars now. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, the church Sunday School Department welcomes Jim Hutson in concert.
The concert begins at 1:30 p.m. and is part of the church’s restart of Sunday school classes.
Hutson, a WYGS radio DJ in Columbus, FM 91.1, and Greensburg, FM 89.1, has had an extended solo career. He has sung with several southern gospel groups. A free-will offering will be taken.
Rally Day activities begin with the 10 a.m. worship service. Everyone is welcome to attend the service and the concert. There will also be a corn hole game tournament following the concert.
Sandcreek Baptist Church is located 4½ miles southeast of Greensburg on Old Michigan Road (U.S. 421) at 3177 E. CR 300 S.
