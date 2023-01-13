Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes. Message for Sunday, January 15: “The Fulfillment” Scriptures Matthew 3:13-17.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. After Prayer meeting, at 6 p.m., small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup at 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m. Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Mount Moriah Baptist Church is also on YouTube; in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church
Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
We're to the middle of January, the days are getting longer--even saw robins this week! God is Good! Come worship with us as we praise the Lord for all blessings.
Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30, Scott Sharp, pastor. Message this week: "Fear Not" Scripture: 2 Timothy 1:7.
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country.
Verse of the Day
2 Samuel 22:29
29 For thou art my lamp, O LORD: and the LORD will lighten my darkness.
