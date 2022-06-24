Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church is having Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m., July 18 to 22 for children Pre-K through 12th grade.
The theme this year is "Food Truck Party On A Roll With God."
There will be crafts, singing, Bible lessons and food for the children every night.
Friday evening is family night where all parents and grandparents are invited to join their children to see them in their program and getting their certificates. We will be having a cookout that evening for all.
if you are in need of a ride, please call 812-593-5540 or call the church 812-663-4911 and leave a message.
Our Sunday services are Sunday school at 9:30 with coffee and donuts then worship begins at 10:30 a.m.
At 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays we have Bible study.
We are a King James Bible believing church that stands on the word of God.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, June 26: “The Great Banquet” Scriptures Luke 14: 16-24
We are live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join our live-stream at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is on YouTube (search for Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams).
Come visit us Sunday; visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Sermon: "Bread"; Scripture: John 6:30-40. We will have special music.
After the service, everyone is invited to stay for our fellowship dinner. Fried chicken and drinks will be provided. Bring a side dish or dessert if you like.
A Super Saturday one-day Vacation Bible School is being planned for July 23. Helpers needed!
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country!
Westport Christian Church
Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 26 to 29 at Westport Christian Church.
This year’s theme is “Holy Ghost Town” with the church campus set-up as a ghost town. The Bible theme is based on Acts 2:38 (NASB).
Children pre-school and up to sixth grade are invited.
For more information, contact the church at 812-591-3807.
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Hebrews 9:27-28
27 And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment: 28 So Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many; and unto them that look for him shall he appear the second time without sin unto salvation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.