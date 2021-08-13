St. Catherine of Siena
The 83rd annual St. Catherine of Siena (Enochsburg) church picnic is scheduled for Sunday, September 5.
Plans include “Famous Fireside Inn Fried Chicken” or roast beef dinners served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under.
There will also be mock turtle soup, homemade pies, games for children and adults, raffles, a country store, and more including a Beer Hall from noon to 5 p.m. (Indiana Gaming License #002472)
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, August 15, 9:30 a.m. – Sunday School; 10:30 a.m. – Worship, Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: “Who Does He Think He Is?” Scripture: Romans 1:28.
Interested in an “Old-Fashioned Revival?” Mark your calendar for September 17, 18, and 19. Guest speaker for these services will be Gregg George, former pastor. There will be special music and a dinner after the Sunday service.
Visitors are always welcome! If you can’t join us, the sermon is available on FaceBook and YouTube: vscott sharp.
Share your church news with us!
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
