Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church is open for morning service. Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday, May 22: “The Good Samaritan.” Scriptures Luke 10: 30-37
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 4:45 p.m.
After Prayer meeting, at 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
We are live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join our live-stream on Facebook and YouTube.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. The adult class is taking a closer look at "Jacob and Esau" led by George Connall.
Worship is at 10:30 a.m., Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon: "It's Not Fair!" Scripture: Matthew 20:1-16.
Join us at Dairy Queen in Greensburg Thursday, May 26, between 4 p.m. and closing for a meal or treat. They will donate a percentage of sales to our Missions Fund. Thanks, Dairy Queen!
Verse of the Day
2 Thessalonians 2:15
15 Therefore, brethren, stand fast, and hold the traditions which ye have been taught, whether by word, or our epistle.
Commented
