Lifeline Wesleyan Church
Lifeline Wesleyan Church invites the public to participate in a prayer walk starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 14. The walk begins at the Decatur County Courthouse and concludes at the church.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is open for morning service and Monday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Jack Steeves as special speaker and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. with small group Bible study to follow at approximately 6 p.m.
We are live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church, join our live-stream.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
St. Catherine of Siena
The 83rd annual St. Catherine of Siena (Enochsburg) church picnic is scheduled for Sunday, September 5.
Plans include “Famous Fireside Inn Fried Chicken” or roast beef dinners served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under.
There will also be mock turtle soup, homemade pies, games for children and adults, raffles, a country store, and more including a Beer Hall from noon to 5 p.m. (Indiana Gaming License #002472)
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, August 8
9:30 a.m.: Sunday School for all ages; 10:30 a.m.: Worship, Scott Sharp, pastor. The sermon is "Forgive and Forget." Scripture: Matthew 18:21-35
The ladies of the church met this week for the first time since the pandemic shut-down for devotions, discussion of missions projects, and social time. Our first project will be collecting "Back-to-School" socks for the children served by the Edna Martin Christian Center in Indianapolis. Donations of kids socks will be accepted at the church for about six weeks, so watch for a good sale!
Visitors are always welcome to our beautiful little country church.
