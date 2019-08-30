Liberty Baptist Church
Sept. 1, 2019
Church, 10:30 a.m.
“Pain is often the shovel God uses to dig a wider, deeper capacity for holding what is eternal in the here and now.” — Gloria Gaither
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
This week’s services and events:
Monday, Sept. 2, Parish office closed. Enjoy Labor Day.
Tuesday, Sept. 3, Rosary for the unborn, 11:30 a.m. cross country, 5 p.m. at Batesville. Mass, 5:30 p.m. Soccer, 5:30 p.m. at Hauser. Volleyball 5:30 p.m., home with North Decatur. Pre-Baptism Class, 7 p.m. Registration required.
Wednesday, Sept. 4, Mass, 8:15 a.m. Religious Education, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5, Mass at Arbor Grove, 2:30 p.m. Cross Country, 4:30 p.m. at Rushville. RCIA, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6, Mass, 7:15 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7, Jeep Poker Run. Registration 11 a.m. starting at St. Mary’s Campus. $35 per person with proceeds to St. Mary’s Building Fund. Check payable to St. Mary’s Building Fund and mail to Carol Koester, 4608 S. CR 60 SW., Greensburg. Meal at the end. Additional information, call C. Koester at 812-614-1746 or email carolkoester@hotmail.com.
Sept. 9, Seasons of Hope bereavement group for those who have had a family member or close friend die. Meeting will be for six Mondays with program starting at 6:45 p.m. at St. Mary’s meeting room. Focus is on prayer, scripture and faith sharing.
Sept. 10, Young Adult Call-Out, 6 p.m. after 5:30 p.m. Mass, St. Mary’s large assembly room. Welcome to 18-35 year old adults of St. Mary’s planning for spiritual, social and service opportunities.
Questions? Call 812-663-8327 (Parish office).
May you have joy and happiness this week and all year.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Mark your calendar for Sunday, Sept. 8 and plan to attend our 10 a.m. service to hear Mrs. Tungate give a testimonial on the trials and good luck in her life. I’m sure you’ll want to hear her testimony, so plan now to attend our service that Sunday. There’s also a Christian board meeting that same day. If you’re a member of that board, plan now to attend the meeting.
Women’t Sunday will be Sept. 15. If you’re a woman and you’re asked to be a part of that service, please say “yes.” The guest speaker will be Daphne Seisting from Bloomington. Lunch will be provided. Plan now to attend and bring your whole family.
Also, Rally Day is coming on Oct. 6 and I hope you’ll be with us that day too. We always have a good time when it’s Rally Day. Starting the next evening will be Vacation Bible School from the 7th to the 11th. I’ll give more information in later issues as to the time of the evening classes.
Food for the Edna Martin tub is “your choice.” Remember, the truck will be here the first of September to pick up our donations. Don’t wait too long to put yours in the “tub” in the church hallway.
In closing, I want to leave you with this thought: “Worrying does not take away today’s troubles, it just takes away today’s peace.” Think about it!
I’m hoping to see you at Sandcreek this week. Have a good day and God bless.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Message for Sunday, Sept. 1: “One Baptism” is the title, Scriptures are 2 Chronicles 7:14 and Romans 12: 1-8
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday.
Monday night, Sept. 2 Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 4 Small Group Study in annex at 7:00 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Adams, Indiana.
Cornerstone Baptist Church
We have a busy September ahead. Starting on the 8th there will be special singing by the “Riddells” in the morning service. That evening we will be having VBS Family Night from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
There will be singing for everyone with a message from pastor Chuck Gerrian and deacon Jeremy McQueary.
After the service, there will be pizza, soda, chips and snow cones for all to enjoy. Two door prizes will be given away, but you must register at the door. Sept. 15 will be our “Homecoming” with the “Carrico”s ministering through song. A pitch-in dinner will follow the morning service.
Greensburg United Methodist Church
What better way to kick off our Wednesday night gathering than by attending the adult movie study? Our first selection is tited “I Can Only Imagine” and tells the story behind Mercy Me’s hit song having the same title. Described by many as inspiring, emotionally powerful, as well as entertaining, the film portrays the real life story of Bart Miller, who through faith and music found respite and healing from the heartbreaking relationships in his troubled childhood.
Relative newcomers J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll and Priscilla C. Shirer headline with seasoned actors Dennis Quaid and Trace Adkins to provide a performance that will touch your hearts and challenge you to reflect on ways God, through the healing power of music, is present in our lives.
Showtimes: “I Can Only Imagine” will be shown as a full feature event on Saturday, Sept 7 at 6:30 p.m. Invite friends. Bring your family and your favorite snack to share. Popcorn, lemonade and make your own sundae bar will be provided.
Segments of the movie will be shown on Wednesday evenings beginning at 6:30 p.m. with discussion facilitated by Tim and Connie Frink to follow.
Encore: I Can Only Imagine, a four week Bible study based on the movie, will begin Sunday, Sept. 29 in the 9:30 a.m. Sunday School hour. Exact location will be announced.
As part a month-long journey, we will study the Gospels and rediscover the loving face of God our Father through the action of Christ his son. Those interested in participating are asked to contact the office or Connie Frink so study journals can be ordered. A donation of $10 is requested to cover the expense of your materials.
FaithPoints
FaithPoints and St. Paul Christian University invite you to attend this year’s Convocation Of The Holy Spirit, Oct. 4-6. All sessions will be held at Baymont Inn, Greensburg.
You will hear comedian Scott Gregory, Dr. Therese Eutsler, Dr. Mark Eutsler, Donna Schuller, and our special guest, Dr. Robert Schuller, former pastor of Crystal Cathedral, Garden Grove, California.
For more information go to http://www.faithpoints.org
Welcome to FaithPoimts For Living or call 812-614-2160.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.