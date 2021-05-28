Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church is now open for morning service, Monday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday: “Come Alive” Scriptures Ezekiel
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study 6 p.m. (starts after prayer meeting).
We are now live streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. if you are unable to come to church, join us live-stream.
Check out our Facebook page: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Star Baptist Church
10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 30 – Worship and Children’s Church, Scott Sharp, pastor. The message will be “Wisdumb or Wisdom.” Scripture: James 3:13-18.
This will be the last Sunday to donate cleaning supplies, paper products, etc. for the Westport Baptist Camp. Camp schedules and registration forms are still available.
We hope you will consider worshiping with us on this Memorial Day weekend, and maybe view the decorations in the adjoining cemetery.
