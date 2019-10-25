Star Baptist Church
Sunday, October 27 – 9:30 a.m. – Sunday School – Adults will watch a video and discuss Chapter 14 of “The Story.” 10:30 a.m. – Worship Service, Scott Sharp, interim pastor. Message: “Are You Worth Your Salt?” Scripture: Matthew 5:13, Greeters will be Mike and Peggy Scudder.
This will be the final Sunday to turn in your “World Missions Offering” envelopes, and Children’s socks for the Edna Martin Christian Center will be delivered soon, so help fill the basket! Pick up your boxes and instructions for “Operation Christmas Child.” They will need to be returned by November 17.
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country, corner of CR 650 N and CR 400 W.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
So far this has been a pretty good day. The sun is shining and it doesn’t look anything like RAIN.
However, a little rain might be o.k. I think the grass and some of the other yard plants could use some fresh water. Now for the news from Sandcreek.
Planning ahead a bit, reserve the date of November 24 and plan to stay for lunch after church. This is our “Harvest Dinner”. Hope you’ll mark it on your calendar and plan to attend. You can bring a dessert if you’d like.
Bible study continues at 6:00p.m. on Wednesday evenings and is led by Pastor Harold. Plan to join the group and don’t forget to bring you own Bible. You might want to mark places to find later or write a verse in the margin of a page.
Fall conference is at Burney Baptist.
Will give more information when the time is closer.
That’s about all I have for this week.
Hope you’ll plan to join us at Sandcreek
on Sunday at 9:00 and stay for church at 10:00. I think I’ll be up front playing the piano so I’ll be looking for you from the piano.
Hope you’re having a good day and don’t forget to thank the Lord for it.
A quote from last week’s bulletin:
Faith doesn’t always mean God sill change your situation, sometimes He changes YOU!!!!!
Think about it and be willing to change for HIM. See you Sunday.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
3167 N. Co. Road 425 West, Adams, Indiana
Tel: 812-527-2689
Sunday School. 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. – with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Message for Sunday 27th “A Fool’s Feast” is the title, Scripture is Deuteronomy 5: 17-31
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m..
Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 31st Wednesday night 5 – 8 p.m. Second Annual gloves and hats give away for all children, we will also be giving candy for Trunk or Treat (Please bring your children and enjoy our fellowship.
Come visit us Sunday, Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
