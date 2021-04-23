FaithPoints
FaithPoints meets the first Sunday of each month at Baymont Inn, Greenswburg and Church online the other Sundays. They stream online on the churh website, http://www.faithpoints.org. COMING, Pentecost Sunday, 9 a.m. May 23. We will meet at Wolf Theatres in Cinema #3. Special music, Holy Communion and a great celebration of Pentecost. All are invited. Call 812-614-2160 for more information.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is now open for morning service, and Monday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study have resumed.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday: “The Return” Scriptures 1 John 3: 16-24
5 p.m.: Monday Prayer meeting.
6 p.m.: Monday night small group Bible study (starts after prayer meeting).
We are now live every Sunday on our live streaming @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Please, come and join us at church. Visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church join us live-stream.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
