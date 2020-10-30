Milroy Methodist Church
Milroy Methodist Church annual turkey supper is drive-thru only this year, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7.
All tickets are $10 and are available from any member of the church.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church is opened for morning services, youth church and prayer meetings only.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Message for Sunday: “The Gathering Darkness” Scriptures Matthew 16: 17-19
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Prayer meeting 5 p.m. Monday.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Sardinia Baptist Church
Sardinia Baptist Church is hosting its 57th Harvest Day Celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.
Rev. Tom Rust will share a special message. Cheryl Thill will then provide special music. A pitch-in meal will follow at 12:30 p.m.
Please join us for a very special day to thank the Lord for his continued blessings to us.
