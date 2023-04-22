Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church is having The Detty Sisters in to sing with us for the morning worship service on April 30. This will be a benefit service with donations going to Eddie Tice, who will be having a double lung transplant. Eddie has spent the majority of his life in ministry to Christ through music and his passion for working with multiple youth groups. The donations will be used for expenses that have occurred through this process and his life”s needs after the transplant.
After this service there will be a pitch-in dinner.
Please come be blessed and help a very needy cause.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church (Greensburg) will host a reception for former pastor Rev. Lee Riggsfrom 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7. The event is open to the community and will be held in the church fellowship hall.
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Revelation 14:7
7 Saying with a loud voice, Fear God, and give glory to him; for the hour of his judgment is come: and worship him that made heaven, and earth, and the sea, and the fountains of waters.
