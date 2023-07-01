Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, July 2: “Cornelius’ Prayer” Scriptures Acts: 10: 1-48.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church will have its Corn Booth at the Decatur County 4-H Fair. Stop by and enjoy the corn!
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m. Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Patriotic music will be a part of our worship service to celebrate Independence Day. God Bless America!
Sunday’s sermon title: “The First Quarter” Scripture: 1 Samuel 17:1-11.
Thanks to those who braved the weather Thursday evening in support of our Missions fundraiser at Dairy Queen, and a big “thank you” to Dairy Queen for donating a percentage of sales!
Ladies of the church will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, for food, fun and fellowship at “Just Peachy Cafe in Shelbyville. Bring a friend! ( This is just for fun and everyone will pay their own way.)
We welcome visitors to our little church in the country!
