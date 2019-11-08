Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study 7 p.m.
American Baptist Women Ministry (A.B.W.M.) meets second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday (9th) 4 to 7 p.m., Harvest Soup Supper free to our community.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Well, election day is over and I hope the results are satisfactory with you. Did you ever wonder if they have election day in Heaven?
We will have our usual Bible study Wednesday evening at the church with Pastor Harold as the leader. Hope you're keeping up with this study and that you might consider bringing a guest and get them started in studying God's Word. Think about it.
The Deacons will meet Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m. If you are a deacon, plan to attend this meeting as it may be especially important.
According to our last bulletin, there is to be a called business meeting on the 24th. Mark your calendar and plan to attend and help make any decisions that need to be made. This is not a usual business meeting, so I'm thinking it's probably something important and can't wait until our next, regular business meeting.
Also on the 24th, there is to be a Harvest Dinner and the congregation is to bring a dessert.
Remember to mark your calendar for Dec. 1 and be a part of our annual Hanging of the Greens. This is a special time when we work together to decorate our building.
Hope you're having a good day and that you're planning to attend our Sunday School at 9 and worship at 10 a.m. this week. I will be looking for you from up front. I may even be playing the piano!
There was a good "fact" in our last bulletin. Just want to pass is along to you. It made me think a bit.
The Bible was written by more than 40 human authors inspired by the Holy Spirit over a period of about 14 to l8 centuries. Wow! That's a great fact to pass along.
See you Sunday.
Liberty Baptist Church
Church 10:30 a.m.
Why do we close are eyes when we pray,
Cry, kiss, or dream?
Because the most beautiful things in
Life are not seen but felt by the heart.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m., Sunday School. The adult class will watch a video and discuss Chapter 16 of "The Story."
10:30 a.m. - Worship Service, Scott Sharp, interim pastor. The message will be "The Long Arm of the Law." Scripture: Matthew 5:17-20. Greeters will be Joe and Whitney Bredewater, and deacons for November are Jeff Crackle and Chris Meyer.
"Operation Christmas Child" shoe boxes are due back by Nov. 17; the church will make the donation for shipping.
Mark your calendar: Saturday, Nov. 23, 4 to 8 p.m. - Pulled Pork Dinner for a free-will offering; carry-outs available. This is our fundraiser for the Pack-Away-Hunger Project.
Sunday, Nov. 24 following morning worship we will celebrate Thanksgiving with a turkey dinner. (Bring a side dish or dessert to share.)
Thank a veteran for their service this week!
Visitors welcome!
Greensburg United Methodist Church
We are coming to the end of our What Disciples Do teaching series, but like many things on our path to discipleship, the end is just the beginning.
In this series, we have been talking about what it means to live out our faith as disciples (followers) of Jesus Christ. This teaching is that faith is something that is lived and not just studied and talked about. So, because of this we need to take the opportunity to respond to this teaching series (if you have missed any part of this series catch up here: https://greensburgumc.podbean.com/)
In the next week you should receive a letter (from me, Pastor Chris) and in this letter will be some ways that you can respond to this teaching series. These opportunities will be tangible ways that you can live out your faith in Jesus Christ. I invite you to pray about these opportunities and ask God where you want to grow in your faith. Let us all (yes I include myself in this challenge) take this chance to let our faith be more than words but lived in our daily lives.
Scripture Reading: Hebrews 10:19-25
The Message: "What Disciples Do: Serve One Another"
Operation Christmas Child: We are again participating in the mission to fill shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child. You can pick up an envelope with directions on how to participate at the church. We would like all of these boxes returned by Nov. 17 so that we may pray over the boxes before they leave. (We are also accepting donations for shipping and materials for our youth and children to make and send boxes.)
GUMC Choir / Holiday at the Spires Choir: Singers interested in participating in the Holiday at the Spires Choir should contact Laura Apostol at 812-212-7324 or Matt Trossman at 812-933-0224. The GUMC Choir is not currently practicing, but you are welcome to add your voice to the very popular event, scheduled at the Sister’s Chapel in Oldenburg, the morning of Dec. 7. Rehearsals for the event are on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Oldenburg , and on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. at the Batesville UMC.
Fiddle Kid Ensemble Rehearsals for Christmas: Rehearsals scheduled: 4 to 5:15 p.m., Nov. 8, 15, and 22, and Dec. 4:45 to 5:30 p.m.
Caroling: The Fiddle Kids will be traveling to various care facilities in Greensburg to share their talents with the residents. Students should have received a form to fill out and return to Deb. Please make note of the dates and turn in your form to Deb by Nov. 22.
Caroling dates are as follows: Dec. 6: Aspen Place, Dec. 12: Arbor Grove, Dec. 20, Crowne Point, Dec. 21: 2 p.m. at Heritage House and Christmas Party afterward at GUMC. Before all performances, meet at GUMC at 3:30 p.m., except for Dec. 21. Meet at GUMC at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.