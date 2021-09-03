Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church has several activities for September.
September 12 we will have a Gideon speaker with us.
The 19th will be a church picnic to make up for missing the Father's Day cookout because of weather. Please bring a side dish meat will be provided. Then we will have a second service after we eat.
The 26th we will have 'Missions 4' singing group during the morning service starting at 10:30 a.m.
The 29th will be our WMU ladies meeting at 5 p.m.
Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. we have a meal before Bible study starting at 6:30 pm.
Cornerstone is a King James Bible believing church and proud of it. We have had several new members join recently and will be having a baptism for three soon.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church is open for morning service and Monday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday: “A New Family - 2” Ephesians 3: 1-13
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. followed by small group Bible study at 6 p.m.
Back to church hope is here! Special church services will be September 19, 26 and October 3 and 10.
We invite you to our “Back to Church” Sunday event September 19. Whether you are familiar with church or this whole thing is new we invite you to come back to church. Here you will find a community to help share your struggles, encourage you, and help you find hope that is unchanging.
We will have a special sermon series, community and activities for you and your family and friends.
We can’t wait to see you this fall. Four-week sermon series on Hope. Children’s church (ages 6 through 11 years).
Visit us on our Facebook page (Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Adams, Indiana.)
We are now live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church join us live-stream.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, September 5, 9:30 a.m. - Sunday School: The adult class will studying Romans 7. 10:30 a.m. - Worship and Communion, Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: "Set the Sails!" Scripture: James 5:13-18
Our baskets are filling up with children's socks for the Edna Martin Christian Center! Donations will be accepted through September. Then it will be time to fill "Operation Christmas Child" shoe boxes for underprivileged children worldwide, more information later, but now is a good time to find bargains on pencils, crayons, etc.
Weekend "Revival" September 17, 18 and 19. Gregg George, former pastor, will be the speaker and we hope to have lots of special music.
Visitors are always welcome!
St. Catherine of Siena
The 83rd annual St. Catherine of Siena (Enochsburg) church picnic is scheduled for Sunday, September 5.
Plans include “Famous Fireside Inn Fried Chicken” or roast beef dinners served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under.
There will also be mock turtle soup, homemade pies, games for children and adults, raffles, a country store, and more including a Beer Hall from noon to 5 p.m. (Indiana Gaming License #002472)
