FaithPrep Indiana
FaithPrep Indiana Info Sessions will be offered from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 31, at North Vernon Church of the Nazarene, 2195 Ind. 3, North Vernon, and from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 31, at Good Shepherd Christian Academy, 209 W. Washington, Street, Greensburg.
FaithPrep Indiana is an accredited online private school serving students in grades K-12. Learn about potential microsites in North Vernon and Greensburg for students in grades 6 to 12.
FaithPrep Indiana participates in the Opportunity Scholarship Program for qualified Indiana residents. This scholarship will cover a significant portion or all of the tuition and fees for this accredited full-time school program.
You can learn more about the Choice Scholarship at https://rb.gy/jnjhn
Register at https://www.faithprep.com/apps/forms2/?f=38611.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, July 30: “The Apologetics of Apollos.” Scriptures Acts 18: 23-28.
Youth Church every Sunday during the last half of Adult Church. Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. followed by small group Bible study at 6 p.m.
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m. Sundays. Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come see us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Springhill Presbyterian Church
Springhill Presbyterian Church is having a pork chop dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at the Clarksburg Fire station. The meal consists of a pork chop, baked beans, apple sauce, corn on the cob, assorted desserts and drink. Extra pork chops may be purchased as long as available. Carry-out is also available. Questions, call 812-593 9221.
St. Maurice Church
A community Blood Drive will be held from noon until 2 p.m. and 3:30 until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at St. Maurice Church Parish Center in Napoleon. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon or call Arlene Gehl at 812-614-3388.
Star Baptist Church
Since tomorrow is the fifth Sunday of the month, we will have a fellowship breakfast instead of Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome! Worship follows at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Scott Sharp. Sermon: “The Third Quarter.” Scripture: 1 Samuel 17:31-40. If you missed the first and second quarters, no problem, you’ll still get the point!
The ladies will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the church. Hostesses will be Sheri Sharp and Mary Ann Hornsby, and Wanda Imel will have devotions.
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country!
Verse of the Day
Isaiah 42:9
9 Behold, the former things are come to pass, and new things do I declare: before they spring forth I tell you of them.
