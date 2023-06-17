First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church in Greensburg is hosting a concert with Greater Vision at 6 p.m. June 25. Doors open at 5 p.m. Free-will offering.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, June 18: “Saul’s Change” Scriptures Acts 9: 1-19.
Youth Church every Sunday during the last half of Adult Church.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. Second Sunday of each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us!
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. followed by small group Bible study at 6 p.m.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church invites children pre-school through grade 6 to our Anchored VBS Program from 1 to 6 p.m. June 24. All the family is welcome for a cookout at 5 p.m. with program following. Come join us for fun and food.
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m. Sundays. Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, we are now also on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Happy Father’s Day! Join us for services, Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. with classes for all ages followed by worship at 10:30, Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: “Head of the Table” Scripture: 1 Kings 2:1-3 and selected passages from Genesis. Fathers will be honored! Greeter will be Paul Hornsby.
Men are invited to bring family members or friends for Men’s Night, Friday, June 23, 6:00. Just be sure to sign up with the number of guests. A meal will be served followed by entertainment.
If you can’t worship with us, listen to Scott’s sermon on FaceBook or YouTube!
Welcome visitors.
V
erse of the day
Isaiah 12:4
4 And in that day shall ye say, Praise the LORD, call upon his name, declare his doings among the people, make mention that his name is exalted.
