Mount Moriah Baptist Church
ADAMS – Message for Sunday, Sept. 3: “In The Shadow.” Scriptures 1 Kings: 17: 17-24.
Youth Church every Sunday during the last half of Adult Church.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church will have it’s 200th Anniversary Celebration Sept. 24. Service at 10:30 a.m. Pictures will be taken after service with dinner served after pictures. Live music will be following dinner. All are invited to come join us.
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m. Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
St. Anthony
MORRIS — St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church will host their 106th annual Labor Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4. This long-standing community event is open to all.
Take a step back in time when you step under the big top tents. St. Anthony’s Labor Day Picnic was started in 1917 and continues to thrive. If you long for a taste of the good old days, the Labor Day Picnic delivers in delicious golden fried chicken and old-fashioned fun. While the officially named “Labor Day Picnic” began in 1917, “Kinderfests” were held long before to help support the running St. Anthony’s School which operated until 1977.
Whether you like your fried chicken through our quick and easy drive thru, to-go or want to sit and enjoy the day in our outdoor or air-conditioned indoor dining hall, St. Anthony’s has you covered. The Labor Day Picnic holds onto long standing traditions such as the ham stand, quilt raffle and kids games, but lucky for you their methods of preparing chicken have kept up with the times. Up until the 1940s all chickens were hand plucked!
Keeping 106 years of tradition alive is a monumental task but shows what decades of tradition and fellowship can bring.
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Psalm 119:114
114 Thou art my hiding place and my shield: I hope in thy word.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.