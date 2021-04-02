Cornerstone Baptist
Cornerstone Baptist Church will be having Easter sunrise services at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4.
It will be followed by a pitch-in breakfast in the fellowship hall. Regular morning worship begins at 10:30 am.
Come worship the Lord Jesus Christ.
FaithPoints
FaithPoints Church will meet at 9 a.m. Sunday at Baymont Inn, Greensburg, as we celebrate Easter. We invite you to gather with us as we worship a Risen Christ.
For more info call 812-614-2160 or www.faithpoints.org.
Liberty Baptist
Easter Sunday at Liberty Baptist Church
8 a.m.: Sunrise Service followed by breakfast.
9:30 a.m.: Morning worship.
Everyone is invited to join us for the day. We would especially like for you to see the new look in our sanctuary. Look for the signs on Ind. 46 W and 3 S.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church is now open for morning service and, starting April 7, Wednesday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday: “The Resurrection” Scriptures Mark 16:1-8
Special music by Sandy Oaks.
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday
Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.
Bible study 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 (will start after prayer meeting).
We are having a Maundy Thursday service and dinner 6:30 p.m.; come join us.
We are now live every Sunday on our live streaming @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church. If you are unable to come to church, join us live-stream. Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Zion United Methodist
Zion United Methodist Church will have their Easter Sunday service at 9:45 a.m. April 4. (Notice that this is an hour earlier than usual.)
Pastor Jeff Burdsall will deliver a sermon titled, “Living in Resurrection” followed by communion.
After the service, there will be an egg hunt for the children. Everyone welcome.
