First Baptist Church
The Triumphant Quartet will be holding a concert at 6 p.m. November 20 at First Baptist Church in Greensburg (doors open at 5 p.m.). A free-will offering will be taken during concert. The community is invited.
Milroy United Methodist Church
Milroy United Methodist Church, 114 N. Pleasant Street, will host its annual turkey supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Cost is just $10 dine-in or carry-out. Orders of 10 or more call ahead for pick up (765-561-6237).
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday, October 30: "The Dead Raised” Scriptures Act 20: 6-12.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Music Leader Sandy Oaks
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting, at 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
We live-stream every Sunday; if you cannot come to church, join our live-stream at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church is also on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 31, we are hosting a trunk-or-treat event at 3167 N. CR 425 W. This is our fifth annual gloves and hats give-away for all children. We'll also have candy. Bring your children and enjoy our fellowship.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for breakfast at 9:30 a.m.! (No Sunday School classes, just food, fun and fellowship.) Morning Worship will follow at 10:30, Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon: "Beasts of the Field" Scripture: Genesis 1:24.
Please return your filled "Shoe Boxes" for Operation Christmas Child by November 13.
The ladies' meeting for November will also be a breakfast hosted by Sandy Crackel at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 2 at the church. Ladies, you don't want to miss this! Betty Lemmons will have devotions.
Visitors always welcome at our little church in the country!
Westport Christian Church
Exciting changes are happening at Westport Christian Church! Starting on Sunday, November 6, we are moving forward with Biblical Education Classes for all ages starting at 8:30 a.m. followed by a united time of worship at 10 a.m. Please come and join us at Westport Christian Church.
For more information, please call 812-591-3807.
Come and worship with us!
Verse of the Day
Luke 18:42-43
42 And Jesus said unto him, Receive thy sight: thy faith hath saved thee. 43 And immediately he received his sight, and followed him, glorifying God: and all the people, when they saw it, gave praise unto God.
