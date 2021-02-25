A big cigar making company on our square? Next time you’re uptown look at the Erdmann building on the eastside of the Courthouse Square. That’s the building two doors south of the alley and has the enclosed balcony. I wrote about the building many years ago when readers and I were taking trips around the square. Some new information came from a reader that’s surely connected to the history of the building.
The building housed a cigar manufacturing business, well known all over the area and that included several states. It was an important business for our county seat and gave many men a job rolling the cigars.
At one time this cigar factory turned out between 100,000 to 125,000 cigars a year with most being shipped to other states and stores that sold cigars. The Erdmann family also had a little cigar store on the ground floor that sold some imported tobacco products. That included other brands of cigars as well as his own brands, loose tobacco, snuff and chewing tobacco. I’m guessing that loose tobacco could be used in a pipe or rolled into a cigarette.
Charles Erdmann started the business after moving here soon after the Civil War. He started in the cigar business in a small way in the back of a building on the square. He had four sons with George the youngest.
George worked in his father’s business and was appointed Postmaster. When George and two of his brothers started working in their father’s small business, it started becoming a big business including brands as “Old Helmet” and “Fair View” that sold for 10 cents each. But he had some 5 cent cigars too with names such as “Greensburg Belle”, “William Tell,” and “Diamond Pin.”
Mike Spillman remembers when two or three men worked at rolling cigars in a building across the alley from the back of the KP Theater. I’m sure it had to have been men who had learned how to roll cigars at the Erdmann business.
Spillman said, “The cigar makers that I remember, worked in a building across the alley from the back of the KP Theatre. There were 2 or 3 of them rolling and you could see hands of tobacco hanging from hooks behind them. (Tobacco leaves tied together and smoke cured are called “hands.”) In warm weather, they’d open big double doors and set up front where they could look around and be cool.”
They’d select certain leaves and roll them into a cigar shape on a sort of a large leather cushion that appeared to be filled with some firm material, maybe sawdust or sand. The press was two pieces of flat wood that clamped together. Carved into the wood were four cigar shapes. The men would roll and trim four cigars and put them into the press and clamp it down and set it aside for a few days until the cigar assumed its final form.
These would have been expensive cigars presented in a fancy box to millionaires who would light them with flaming hundred dollar bills while sipping champagne. Just guessing. Thos. R. Marshall, 29th vice-president of the United States is apparently famous only for having said, “What this country needs is a good 5¢ cigar.”
The tobacco leaf used as a wrapper is more expensive than the insides. It’s grown in places like Connecticut where the sun isn’t as bright as further south. The growing fields have tall poles supporting material that looks like cheesecloth; this further filters the sunlight. The goal is for the wrapper to be a lighter color than the regular tobacco which is usually a dark brown.
And this talk of cigars made me want to learn about the huge tobacco barns that were once here. Do you know something about it?
