INDIANAPOLIS -- Downtown Indy, Inc. and the electrical workers of IBEW 481 announce that it is time for Indy’s own renowned holiday auditions, with a twist.
Indiana entertainers, singers, musicians, dancers, choral groups and more are invited to submit a digital video as an audition to perform at the 57th annual Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights® presented by IBEW 481, which takes place on Monument Circle in Downtown Indianapolis Nov. 29.
Two-minute, holiday-themed video submissions will be accepted:
• Sept. 10 to 26 via www.wthr.com/CircleOfLights. It’s as easy as recording on your smart phone, filling out an online form and submitting online. (There will be no on-site, open auditions.)
From all the video submissions, finalists may be selected for an invitation-only audition which will take place Oct. 26 to perform live for judges. Finalists will perform two different songs. Some acts may be selected to perform on stage during Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481 or invited to participate during other Downtown Indy, Inc. holiday presentations.
Performers should prepare a video using the following specifications:
• Judges are looking for talent, visual presentation and stage presence. Can you command a large stage in front of 100,000 spectators?
• Video auditions should not exceed two minutes. This time limit will be strictly enforced when watching the videos. Acts chosen for the actual live show will have approximately 3 minutes to perform, but for the
sake of time, we must limit video auditions.
• A holiday theme is required (upbeat music preferred).
• A cappella acts are rarely chosen to advance. Please use recorded musical tracks while performing.
• Solo and group acts welcome.
• No editing videos.
• Review the WTHR video tips before preparing your video audition: www.wthr.com/CircleOfLights
Selected groups must commit to two evening rehearsals Nov. 7 and 21 and from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the day of the event.
For more informatioin, visit www.downtownindy.org/happening-downtown/hot/downtown-indy-inc-circle-of-lights-presented-by-ibew-481.
