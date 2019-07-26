GREENSBURG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital recently completed a successful DNV annual survey in preparation for their upcoming re-accreditation in 2020.
DNV GL Healthcare, (Det Norske Veritas Healthcare, Inc.), is an accreditation organization that focuses on "improvement" and "sustainability" rather than "survival." Its approach to accreditation utilizes the National Integrated Accreditation for Healthcare Organizations requirements. In 2008, DNV GL Healthcare was approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to deem acute care and critical access hospitals in compliance with the Conditions of Participation (CoPs) for hospitals.
Similar to the processes of CMS, as well as The Joint Commission and other accrediting organizations, surveys are conducted through tracer methodology, in combination with staff and patient interviews and a review of medical records. While surveying the hospital to the CoP criteria, DNV GL surveyors also ensure that hospitals are compliant with the ISO 9001:2015 standards throughout clinical and non-clinical areas.
This year’s survey is in preparation for next year’s ISO recertification process. Findings from the survey will assist DCMH in improving the overall quality management system.
“DCMH continuously strives to provide the highest quality of care to our community. By using the ISO model and surveying our facilities, we are taking that extra step to ensure efficiency and consistency in the work we do, from the emergency room to the patient floors to the business offices,” Rex McKinney, DCMH President & CEO, stated, “Our ultimate goal is always patient safety and satisfaction."
Decatur County Memorial Hospital is honored to be the only DNV ISO certified hospital in Indiana.
For more information about DNV GL, www.dnvgl.us/assurance/healthcare.
– Information provided by DCMH
