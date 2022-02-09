Friends Too Homemakers Club
Friends Too Homemakers Club met at 1 p.m. January 19 in the Mathews Park Shelter at Rushville’s Laughlin Park.
President Diane Roell-Paris opened the gathering with Betty Gold leading the Pledge to the Flag followed by Linda Chandler leading the Homemakers Creed.
Kay Hineman read devotions from I John 3:11-18 “This Is How We Know What Love Is.”
Secretary-reporter Dorothy Mahan called the roll with a favorite Christmas present one received and then read the minutes.
Treasurer Sheilah Link gave the treasury report.
It was decided to give a donation to Big Flat Rock Christian Church in memory of Joe Chandler (Jean’s husband). A new member was welcomed into Friends Too, John Rayichen (Jackie’s husband). Sheilah showed everyone her special knitted item. Several items on Diane’s sheet were discussed, including upcoming possible lessons, scholarships, sewing seminar, New Castle Spring District Meeting, EH Council Meeting, some discussion on a possible outing, etc.
Blankets made for Riley Hospital by the Homemakers were brought.
Delicious refreshments were enjoyed, which several homemakers prepared.
The next get together is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, at the same Mathews Shelter in Laughlin Park on the west side of Rushville. For more information contact Diane Roell-Paris at 317-695-8038.
Anyone is welcome to join us.
