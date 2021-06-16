Clinton Extension Homemakers
The Clinton Extension Homemakers met June 1 at the Adult Center.
Hostess Ann Lindsay and co-hostess Nancy Derheimer had ice cream bars, packaged trail mix and bottled water for refreshments.
President Barb Bohman led the pledge to the flag and the club creed.
For devotions, Ann read "God Says" and a poem, "The Little Things." Barb read the thought, "You do well if you really fulfill the royal law." According to the scripture, "You should love your neighbors as yourself."
Thirteen members answered roll call by telling about their favorite pet.
Song of the Month, "June Is Busting Out All Over," from Carousel was sung. "Happy Birthday" was sung for Ann and Bard.
Minutes of the May meeting were approved as read.
Deb Greive gave the treasury balance.
Linda Volk, Barb Brancamp and Deb thanked the club for the cards sent.
It was voted to pay $15 for the Aerospace trophy at the fair.
Bonita Hellmich won the potted plant from the fundraiser of $24. She also announced the judges were confirmed for the fair and there will be a baby show.
Helpers are needed to assist with fair entries.
Discussion followed on how to raise money since there will not be a food auction this year.
For Health & Safety, Bard said to be sure to use sunscreen.
For Cultural Arts, Connie Fruchtnicht told of "Roll Out the Barrel" when German immigrants had beer gardens.
Nancy had Brain Game No. 7, and gave the answer to the matchstick puzzle from Game No. 6.
The club prayer was sung to close.
The next meeting is 6 p.m. July 6 at the home of Barb Bohman.
New Point Kiwanis
The Kiwanis Club of New Point and the Kiwanis Indiana Foundation proudly announces that Logan Koehne of Greensburg has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Kiwanis Indiana Foundation to attend an Indiana college or university of his choice.
Logan is one of 120 applicants in the state of Indiana who applied for 24 $1,000 scholarships awarded annually to deserving high school seniors.
Logan recently graduated from North Decatur High School where he was active in football, baseball and 4-H.
The Kiwanis Indiana Foundation is funded by donations from Kiwanis Club members and other sources. The Foundation also funds worthwhile service projects in the form of grans to local clubs.
The New Point Kiwanis Club is part of an international service organization of men and women. Projects they support include Riley Children's Hospital, a 5K walk/run, a chili dinner, and highway trash clean-up.
The club meets at the Community Center in New Point. Visitors are always welcome.
The club's defining statement is, "Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time." Kiwanis members believe that one volunteer can make a difference in the life of a child.
Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club
The Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club met May 18 at Smyrna Lutheran Church.
Devotion leader Clare Spreckelson called the meeting to order.
American pledge was led by Makayla Tebbe. The 4-H pledge was led by Alex Tebbe.
Those in attendance answering roll call to what their plans are for the summer were included Alan and Ava Lecher, Clare Spreckelson, Alex and Makayla Tebbe, Alexis Turner, Alex and Elizabeth Walden, Tristan, Kylie, Emma and Alaina Hostetler, Claire Mang, and Chase Christianson.
Secretary Alan gave the secretary's report. Leader Katie Spreckelson gave the treasurer's report.
New business included discussing and voting for a 4-H Beef Award in honor of former 10-year 4-H Smyrna Guys & Gals member Adam Holtkamp. It was decided to sponsor the Breed Chair for Crossbreeds every year in his honor.
Smyrna Lutheran Church will have their food stand at the 2021 fair. It is an expectation that members sign up for time slots to work. Katie provided a schedule.
It was encouraged to attend the 4-H Roadshow with 18 different interesting topics. Sign up now!
The church will also be having an Ice Cream Social in either August or September where members will be assisting.
Old business included if members have outgrown 4-H T shirts to please bring at the June meeting. A thank you note was sent to Betsy Baugh, American Sign Language teacher at BHS, for providing members with an educational presentation at the April meeting.
Katie is still awaiting word from the Extension Office regarding Honor Club applications for the 2019-2020 year. Any remaining family that did not get a wooden painted 4-leaf clover picked theirs up also.
There was no Health and Safety report or Fun Fact Finder report.
Clare gave devotions on different quotes on overcoming.
Demonstrations were provided by Kylie on how to show/brace a sheep. She used digital technology. Clare provided a how to on a jellyfish craft. Alex T. instructed the club on how to play a spud game. Alaina showed how to assemble pictures in a scrapbook. Claire showed the club how to draw a frog. Emma, who is in Summer Color Guard, showed how to toss/throw a flag. Tristan showed how to throw an ax. Leader Katie provided facts about hummingbirds with two prizes being won by Alaina and Chase. Community service of flower planting for community businesses and shut-ins were completed by members. There were 20 pots in all. Refreshments were provided by the Tebbe and Mang families.
Next meeting is 5:30 p.m. June 18 at the Spreckelsons for a family cook-out and fun night. Bring your lawn chairs and any games you would like to play. We will be honoring our senior member Anna Burkhart.
