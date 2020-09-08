Friends Too Homemakers
Friends Too Homemakers met at 1 p.m. Aug. 19 in Diane Roell Paris's alpaca barn.
Diane introduced the new Rush County Extension Educator, Diana Stone.
Kay Hineman invited all Homemakers to take home a colorful hot pad she made.
Diane opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag and the Homemakers' Creed.
A card will be sent to Ann McDaniel in the Walker House, Shelbyville.
Kay read devotions from John 14:8-14.
Jean Chandler gave everyone birthday hats to celebrate an "UnBirthday Party" for everyone. Birthday cards were signed, and cake and refreshments were enjoyed later.
Roll call was answered by what each one did while shut-in restrictions due to the virus were in place.
Dorothy Mahan read the secretary's report from February.
Ruth Kessler gave the treasurer's report.
Funds were sent to help the Rushville Animal Shelter.
Diane reported several postponements of events due to the virus.
Jean gave a lesson prior to refreshments, "Discover More Food Secrets," to give food for thought. Diane and Jean then served delicious party refreshments.
The next gathering will be at noon Wednesday, Sept. 16 at the home of Betty Gold in Greensburg. It will include tacos on the patio, and social distancing will be observed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.