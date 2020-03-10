Smyrna Guys & Gals
The Smyrna Guys & Gals 4H meeting was held at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Smyrna.
President Jane Spreckelson called the meeting to order.
The American pledge was led by Emma Hostetler and 4H pledge led by Clare Spreckelson.
Roll call was answered by something positive that happened this week. Those in attendance were Jane and Clare Spreckelson, Mason Burkhart, Jon and Henry Spreckelson, Alan and Ava Lecher, Tristen and Emma Hostetler, and Alexis Turner.
Secretary’s report was given by Alexis Turner and Treasurer’s report was given by Leader Katie Spreckelson. Katie announced we received $100 for last year’s Honor Club status.
Devotions were given by Clare.
For New Business, Katie reminded everyone to read the 4H newsletter for information on dates projects are due and judging information. The green book and projects books are available at the Extension Office.
Volunteers are needed for the DCMH Healthy Fair on June 17 to help assemble and serve boxed lunches. Let Leader Christy Norton know if you can help.
Matt Boersma, a Tae Kwon Do martial arts instructor, demonstrated several self defense moves. Club members then practiced the moves.
For Old Business, you are reminded to get your tags for 4H livestock showing, also a reminder to sign up for 4H trips and camp.
Fun Fact Finder reports were given by Alan and Ava. Demonstrations were given by Clare showing how to make a clip airplane, Alan explained how banjos differ from guitars and played a song on his banjo, and Ava showed how to make a homemade speaker for your cell phone.
Jon led recreation which was shooting plastic cups with rubber bands.
4H trivia was reviewed with treats going to those who answered correctly.
Clare made a motion for the meeting to be adjourned and Mason seconded.
Refreshments were provided by the Spreckelson girls and Lechers.
There will be no March meeting. Enjoy your spring break!
50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at the New Point Community Center with Judy Kessens and Juanita Israel as hostesses.
Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the Club Creed and pledge to the American flag.
Juanita gave devotions from Mornings with Jesus.
Connie Feuquay read the Thought of the Month, after which she played the song of the month on her phone for us to sing “I Cross My Heart” by George Strait.
Thirteen members answered roll by stating how we spent Valentine’s Day.
Juanita gave the secretary’s report for January and tallied a treasurer’s report in Bertha Head’s absence.
For Cultural Arts, Judy showed us an Irish doily a friend gave her, and Juanita showed us some jewelry that belonged to her grandmothers. We completed the August and October pages for next year’s program booklets.
We finalized details for International Night on March 17. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the meal beginning at 6 p.m. $10 reservations are to be sent in by March 10.
Our next sewing date for boys’ shorts will be at 9 a.m. Friday, March 27, at the Extension Office. Beginning March 23, the craft group will begin meeting on Mondays at 1 o’clock at First Baptist Church.
We congratulated Isabelle for receiving the Women’s 2019 Certificate of Distinction at the County Extension Board Annual Meeting. The county fair will be July 9 to 15. Volunteers will be appreciated.
Celia gave the health and safety lesson on “Stop Obsessing over Your Muffin Top” (belly fat). Following Club Prayer, we adjourned to refreshments. Isabelle and Patti Leitgabel received the door prizes.
For refreshments, Juanita, Judy, and Isabelle made items for us to sample which will be on the International Night menu.
Our next meeting is at 1 p.m. March 18 at the Extension Office with Ruthann Robertson and Connie as hostesses. Tonia Schofield will do the health and safety lesson.
