Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR
The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met Sept. 23rd at the home of Ruth Widau, Registrar, which was the first day of fall. Julie Pyland was co-hostess.
Regent Sharon Mang opened the meeting with the DAR Opening Ritual, which includes the heritage of the organization, Pledge to the American flag, The American’s Creed, Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America, singing of The Star Spangled Banner led by Betsy Moll, and the Indiana DAR Flag Salute.
Chaplain Linda Volk then installed our new Regent, Janet Bedel, after which she had all present to introduce herself. These included five guests: Cindy Grote, Vicki Schwering, Pat Smith, plus Claire and Nora Mang.
Sharon read the President General’s Message. For the National Defense Report she shared information from the DAR calendar. The secretary’s report was given by Julie, and the treasurer’s report by Sharon. Several paid the yearly dues, and received the new program book that Sharon had prepared.
Cindy Beard will continue to do email notices to our membership. Members are reminded to update any phone numbers and/or email addresses if these are changed.
A birthday card was signed and will be sent to Jessie Bailey for her birthday.
We are planning to submit newspaper write-ups, and Janet will do these.
We are to be thinking of service projects for the Lone Tree Chapter to consider. Also, Betsy and Linda will let us know of items needed for the Agape Center. Be watching for an email from Cindy for items that can be brought to our December holiday brunch. Be sure to keep track of service and volunteer hours that will be noted in an upcoming report.
The chapter will again participate in the Wreaths Across America project that Leslie Thackery of Gilliland Howe Funeral Home organizes. We will be donating money for 10 wreaths, and will be requesting that our wreaths be placed on Revolutionary War Soldiers’ graves, especially at Sand Creek Cemetery which is by the entrance to the driveway to St. Mary’s Church, and probably other county cemeteries. Be looking for these beautiful pine wreaths with the red bows placed on a veteran’s grave around the middle of December. We plan to be doing the placement of our wreaths on December 16th, assuming the weather cooperates.
A letter was read from Jill Lusk who has moved from our area.
Pat Smith and Ruth gave an informative program on the Revolutionary War Veterans Buried in Decatur County cemeteries. Pat shared this booklet with that title that she and her husband had started to prepare in 1975 for the Bicentennial. Ruth had pictures of tombstones to show, even telling of some tombstones that have been moved to a new location at South Park Cemetery. Various questions were answered.
The next meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28th at the Greensburg Public Library. Ann Mills is to provide refreshments.
If anyone would like information about becoming a DAR member, please contact Janet Bedel, 812-663-4563.
50 Extension Homemakers
The September meeting of the 50 Extension Homemakers was held at First Baptist Church with Becky Hadler as hostess.
Isabelle Royse called the meeting to order followed by the Creed and Pledge to the American Flag.
Becky gave devotions from Psalm 18:1-3. For cultural arts she showed us her mother’s first cook book.
Ruth and Mary Alice Smith each paid their birthday dollars, and we sang “Happy Birthday” to them.
The Thought of the Month was read and Viola Minning led in the Song of the Month, “I Love Apples.”
Becky read the secretary’s report in Juanita Israel’s absence.
Ten members answered roll by stating how they decorate for fall.
Isabelle reported that no one attended Fall District meeting in Hope; however, nine members plan to attend District Retreat at Camp Higher Ground.
We mourn the loss of a valued and much-missed member, Jewell Chambers.
We discussed International Night, which we will host March 17, 2020. The country of concentration will be Israel.
Isabelle noted that the County Extension Homemakers gave $5,000 to the Decatur County Band for purchase of new uniforms.
She related that the Agape Center needs things and to check the newsletter for information.
Eight members paid $8 each for Achievement Night on Oct. 15
Judy gave the health and safety lesson. She reminded us to get flu shots and to use insect repellant. She discussed dull head lights.
Everyone sang the Club Prayer, and Becky gave the lesson on “Healthy Brain.”
Mary Tyler and Ruth Ann Robertson received the door prizes.
For the Oct. 16 meeting, we will meet at Ruth Smith’s home. We will begin work on our by-laws. Viola will give the health and safety lesson, and Mary Alice will present the lesson.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.