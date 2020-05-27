Smyrna Guys and Gals 4H Club
Smyrna Guys and Gals 4H Club honored their two outgoing members recently.
Jane Spreckelson, a 10 year member of Smyrna Guys and Gals and of the 4H program, and Emily Burkhart, a 6 year member of 4H and of the club, received totes with some surprises inside.
Jane, a senior at North Decatur, has enjoyed such 4H projects as dairy goats, woodworking, basic crafts, and Sew for Fun. She has held the office of president for the last 3 years and is proud of all the community service the club has accomplished. Her future plans include heading to Purdue University to study Engineering and live at Shoemaker Co-op in the fall.
Emily Burkhart, a senior at Oldenburg Academy, has taken scrapbooking, photography, ceramics, and genealogy throughout her 4H experience. She has held the offices of secretary and vice president. Emily’s future plans include attending University of Indianapolis to study finance.
Leader Katie Spreckelson praises the two ladies’ leadership and community service attitudes and said their absence will be felt.
Best of luck to two fantastic young leaders from Smyrna Guys and Gals 4H Club!
