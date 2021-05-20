Clinton Extension Homemakers
The Clinton Extension Homemakers met May 4 at the Adult Center.
Co-hostesses Ruth Flack and Donna Flint had prepared snacks of ice cream sandwiches, packaged nuts with chocolates and bottled water.
President Barb Bohman opened the meeting by leading the pledge to the flag and the club creed.
For devotions, Ruth read "God's Artist," "A Positive Thought," and "A Mother's Love."
Barb read the thought for May, "A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path."
Fourteen members answered roll call with a special memory of their mother.
The Elvis Presley song "Mama Liked the Roses" was partially sung and read.
Minutes were read with one correction.
It was announced that the money donated last year was used, so the treasurer will make the $30 donation for this year's trophies at the fair.
Volunteers are needed to slice strawberries June 11 at the Presbyterian church for the United Fund.
The Inclusion Park to be developed at Rebecca Park by 2023 is in need of donations.
A card was signed to be sent to a member requiring medical tests.
For Health & Safety, Barb mentioned here are 20 tips in the newsletter.
For Cultural Arts, Connie Fruchtnicht told of people who lived in grass houses, well insulated, sound proof and not fire proof.
Nancy Derheimer had the sixth Brain Game workout with puzzles to solve.
The flower basket for a fundraiser was won by Marilyn Jackson.
Ann Lindsay will host the June 1 meeting at the Adult Center.
Barb thanked the hostesses, and the club prayer was sung to close.
