Night Extension Homemakers
The Night Extension Homemakers met at the St.Maurice Hall for the September meeting. This was the first meeting since the beginning of the pandemic in the middle of March. Linda Weigel and Janet Hagerty were hostesses. Seven members were present.
Linda, President, opened the meeting with the Creed and the Pledge to the Flag.
Janet H. gave the thought of the month. “Use what you learned in school to make a good prayer life, teamwork, socializing, English, Math, typing, keyboarding, critical thinking and budgeting your time.” Cathy Fogle asked the Roll Call question: “What was your favorite subject in school?” Some of the responses were art, journalism, recess, history, spelling, and advanced algebra. Song of the Month was” School Days” led by Catherine Mauer. “Happy Birthday” wishes were sung to Janet Bedel, Joan Greiwe, and Catherine. “Happy Anniversary” went to Janet H.
Linda gave the devotion, “The Hail Mary”. Bessie Ploeger, who has been the Secretary for the past several years — passed away in May, 2020 so her daughter Cathy Fogle, read the March minutes. Treasurer Janet B. updated us on the club’s finances.
Old/New Business: Since our secretary, Bessie Ploeger, passed away, Cathy has agreed to take this new position to honor her mother. Also, Joan accepted the Vice President position. If you are interested in the Madison Fall District Retreat on Sept 23, 2020 call Marilyn for details. The Decatur County Extension Secretary position is still open. New 2020 – 2021 program books were initially filled out.
Health and Safety: Members shared the good, the bad, and the struggles of the COVID 19 Pandemic that influenced and changed the patterns of our lives.
Cultural Arts: Linda spoke about Pier Giorgio Frassati of Italy, who is a candidate for being a saint. He is known to be unselfish, and he loved the poor. He is revered worldwide. Janet H. gave the lesson on how to maintain houseplants.
Everyone enjoyed playing charades. Refreshments of delicious homemade cookies and mints were served by Linda. The winner of the Mystery Box was Joan. Janet B. won the hostess prize.
The Oct. 7 meeting will be at the Extension’s large meeting room at 6:30. Joan will inform us about her exciting trip to Alaska. Janet B. will co-host.
