Smyrna Guys and Gals
The Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-H meeting was conducted November 19 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Smyrna at 7 p.m.
President Jane Spreckelson called the meeting to order.
The American pledge was led by Henry Spreckelson and 4-H pledge by Mason Burkhart.
Roll call was answered by your favorite Thanksgiving food or tradition. Those in attendance were Jane and Clare Spreckelson, Makayla and Alex Tebbe, Mason and Anna Burkhart, Jon and Henry Spreckelson, Alan and Ava Lecher, Tristen, Emma, Kylie, and Alaina Hostetler, and Alexis Turner.
Secretary’s report was given by Alexis and Treasurer’s report was given by Leader Katie Spreckelson.
The club’s community service was buying an American flag for the Avenue of Flags and buying a wreath for Wreaths Across America to honor those who fight/fought for our freedom.
For new business, we were honored with receiving Honor Club status for 2017-2018. Members were reminded to register online for 4-H enrollment. The club is having a Christmas caroling party December 17. We will be making fruit baskets to deliver as we carol, so please bring 2-3 pieces of fruit. Families are invited and you will need to RSVP to Katie if you are coming. There will be a pizza party and sock exchange after caroling. Small gifts can be put in socks with an $8 limit. A prize winner will be selected on who is the most festive!
Mason and Jane gave a presentation on the history of the American flag and Veteran’s Day. Fun Facts were shared by Alan and Ava.
For devotions, Clare read a poem for Veteran’s Day.
Makayla gave her Health and Safety report on gymnastics safety.
For old business, Katie discussed plans for future meetings. She is going to talk with the “bee guy” and find out if we can take a field trip to see what he does, but the jail won’t be allowing us to visit. There will be a prize to the member who gives the most demonstrations this year.
Recreation was led by Jon with Turkey Trivia.
Demonstrations were given by Makayla, who showed how to make a game by folding paper, Henry showed how to make a homemade hand warmer, Jon talked about kitchen safety, Clare taught how to thread a needle, Alaina did a finger trick/mind teaser game, Alex showed how to tie a square knot, Kylie demonstrated how to do a proper squat, Ava made a homemade lava lamp, Tristen demonstrated how to do a diving block, and Emma did a multiplication trick.
Clare moved to adjourn the meeting and Alex seconded. The meeting ended with refreshments, with cookies provided by Jane and Clare and drinks provided by Jon and Henry.
Next meeting: December 17 at 6:30 p.m. Bring fruit for baskets and an $8 sock gift. RSVP to Katie to let her know how many are attending.
Country Girls and Guys
The Country Girls and Guys 4H Club has been very active so far this year beginning with officer elections. This year’s officers are: President Jenna Geis, Vice President Kenny Geis, Treasurer Grace Hartman, Secretary Abby Hartman and Reporter Lauren Holloway.
After elections, members were assigned to the following committees: Health and Safety, Community Service and Recreation followed by discussions around our annual Fall Family Fun night on Nov. 2, which was held at the home of Kenny, Owen and Isaac Geis. There were 31 members and 36 family members and guests in attendance. Everyone enjoyed a night of visiting around the warm fire, hot cocoa and competing in a scavenger hunt.
Our November meeting was held at the home of Maurice and Betty Brown. During the meeting it was decided that members would bring in single serve food items for a collection for the Cheer Fund and extra Christmas cards for the local nursing homes that members will sign and deliver. It was also decided that each member would bring in a $5 wrapped gift for the “Dirty Christmas” exchange.
After the meeting Maurice Brown gave a presentation on his antique steam engines and tractor collection. He spent time showing and talking about how each machine was used how he acquired them. Our club would like to thank Maurice for sharing his time and collection with us and to both Maurice and Betty for allowing the club to meet in their home. Many of the club members have special memories of attending daycare at the Brown home.
The next meeting will be held on December 8 at the Kingston Church Annex.
Information provided
