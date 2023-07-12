Friends Too Homemakers
Friends Too Homemakers met May 17, 2023, at the home of Betty Gold in Greensburg.
Homemakers enjoyed delicious refreshments made by the hostess.
President Diane Paris commenced with the meeting. Kay Hineman read from Proverbs 18:1-8 “Wagging Tails and Tongues.” Dorothy Mahan read the secretary’s minutes. Sheilah Link gave the treasurer’s report. The Rush County Fair was discussed along with several other items. Diane showed crocheted items. Linda Kuhn showed her trip photo.
Plans are to visit Jungle Jim’s Wednesday, July 19.
We will leave Dollar General parking lot by Milroy at 10 a.m. to eat lunch at Cracker Barrel in Harrison, Ohio at 11 a.m. Then we will visit Jungle Jim’s. For more information call Diane at 317-695-8038. Anyone is welcome to join us.
