Clinton Extension Homemakers
DECATUR COUNTY – The Clinton Extension Homemakers met Jan. 7 at the Greensburg-Decatur County Library with Linda Volk as hostess.
Assistant hostess Katie Spreckelson helped prepare delicious refreshments.
Prior to opening the meeting, President Barb Bohman read two thank you notes; one from the person who received our donation, and the caterer, Becky Everroad, thanked us for choosing her to cater the Christmas dinner.
Barb opened the meeting by leading the pledge to the flag and the club creed.
In the absence of Katie, Marilyn Davis had devotions, “This Year 2020.”
Barb read the thought, “With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.”
Fourteen members answered roll call by telling how they spend cold winter days, along with one guest, Kathy Bryant.
The song of the month, “Tell Me Why,” was sung.
Happy Anniversary was sung for Barb Schwering.
The minutes of the December meeting were approved as read.
Deb Greive gave the treasury balance.
The Extension Board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 16; reservations were due by Jan. 9. Donation of baked goods are requested.
International Night is March 17 at First Baptist Church.
The project for the cultural arts annual conference is a hand-made apron.
County fair is July 9 to 15 with some category changes.
Sarah Dunlap is announced as the new educator for 4-H.
For Health & Safety, it is important to keep an emergency kit in your car for winter weather.
For Cultural Arts, Connie Fruchnicht told of “Spice of Life,” how Mr. McKenny use dried peppers to make a new sauce, Tabasco sauce.
Connie had the lesson, “Apps for seniors” with useful info.
A raffle of items was held with winners Barb Bohman, Doris Richey and Deb.
Club prayer was sung to close.
Our next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at El Chile Pablano; it’s our anniversary meeting with optional Valentine exchange of $3.
