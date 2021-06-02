DAR: Lone Tree Chapter
Six members of the Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met May 24 at the Decatur County Extension Office.
Regent Janet Bedel led the opening ritual with Chaplain Linda Volk.
The President General’s Message was given by Janet, after which she gave the National Defense Report taken from Brookville newspapers.
Secretary Julie Pyland gave her report.
In the absence of our treasurer Sharon Mang, Cindy Beard gave that report.
Sharon was able to attend the Good Citizens Banquet on May 15 with Ben Stier and his mother in Indianapolis. Ben, who is a senior at South Decatur High School, was named the INDAR Good Citizen male for his essay, and will now go to regional competition. We are very proud of this honor he has received, and a card was signed that will be sent to him. Both Noah Howell from North Decatur and Ben will receive a $150 scholarship from our chapter, plus a certificate, at their respective Honor’s Day program.
Members are to save articles for Vicki Schwering pertaining to our chapter to put in the scrapbook. Plus, keep track of volunteer hours that are then reported to Cindy B.
We are still waiting on the 50-year membership certificates to arrive to be given at a future meeting.
Diana Springmier reported on the membership induction of Ruth Ainsworth held at Aspen Place on May 16 that she and Sharon did. Cindy Grote and others in Ruth’s family had organized this event there, plus a reception afterwards at New Point Christian Church.
Julie was very pleased with the 300-plus people who attended the Replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Sunday, May 16 at the Decatur County Fairgrounds on a beautiful afternoon. There was a steady line of attendees. Thanks to the Shelbyville American Legion, Shelbyville VFW, Flying Tigers Squadron, Sea Cadets, Patriot Guard, Eagle Riders, and other motorcycle groups that came throughout the afternoon. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department and the Greenburg Police Department also provided an escort from the hotel to the event site on Sunday. Many of the participants at the horseshow who were at the fairgounds that day came after their events were completed. Even several GHS students in a history class came.
We shared various things at our meeting that we learned about the Tomb from the four gentlemen that brought this replica from The Exchange Club in Rome. Georgia.
This fall will be the 100th anniversary of the actual Tomb at Arlington National Cemetery. This was certainly a busy weekend for our chapter. Vicki even was given a motorcycle ride, which she enjoyed, and got a picture of this.
Linda gave an update on herself, stating that her doctors told her to, “Go live your life,” which was great news to hear.
Corresponding secretary Diana told of various cards she has sent.
Members were encouraged to attend a Memorial Day program at a local cemetery.
Other agenda topics were discussed. For ‘Minute’ topics. Cindy B. said that May is National Historical Month, plus to look on the DAR Museum website for the items that are located there. Janet showed her maternal grandparents New Salem High School diplomas from 1915 and 1916 that are quite larger than today’s. She also mentioned to check on over-the-counter medicine bottles to see if it states where it is made. Her bottle of acetaminophen was made in India, which is apparently quite common for that product after doing some internet research. Linda told of the Indian attack at Jamestown in 1623. Members are starting to see and hear cicadas at their homes.
Cindy B. told of her Patriot, Randolph Lee. His widow eventually settled in Decatur County with a family member and is buried at Springhill Cemetery.
Our June 28 meeting will be at the City Park, Shelter 4, which is across from the fairgrounds. It will start at 1 p.m. We will be having a dessert bar, plus hopefully being able to honor DAR Good Citizen candidates Ben and Noah at that time with family members that can come. Linda will do the installation of our new chapter officers. The ladies volunteered to bring various items for refreshments. Members can sign-up in June for programs and refreshments for our meetings that will start again in September.
Cindy G. brought cookies and iced brownies that we enjoyed.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can provide lineage descent of a Patriot who fought or provided aid during the American Revolution. If anyone would like additional information about becoming a member, please contact Regent Janet Bedel, 812-663-4563 or Registrar Julie Pyland at 1-812-521-2017.
