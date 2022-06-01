50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at 1 p.m. May 18 at the Extension Office May 18.
Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the pledges. Bertha Head, hostess, read devotions “Graces” by June Cotner, and other selections. For cultural arts, she showed us a 1940 picture of her mother and many paper dolls with accessories. These included gift wrap, stickers, and famous women like Vivien Leigh and Marilyn Monroe.
Patti Leitgabel read the Thought of the Month, “People may hear your words, but they feel your attitude.” Bertha led the Song of the Month, “God Bless the USA.” Eight members answered roll by stating whether they had attended the Indianapolis 500. Several had attended qualifications, but none the actual race.
Helen Swango and Deloris Tays had May birthdays. Bertha shared notes from Viola Minning and Mary Alice Smith. Helen shared a Thank You note from Becky Hadler. Juanita read the secretary’s report for April, and Bertha gave a treasurer’s report. We decided to pay the 4-H Council for two 4-H trophies.
We discussed our outing on June 15. We will meet at the First Baptist Church at 11:50, leave at noon. We will have lunch at LaRosa’s in Batesville then tour Weberding’s at 2.
Judy will attend the Council Meeting on August 1 in Isabelle’s absence. Celia reported that Extension Homemakers donated pie filling for the Kids’ Closet fundraiser. Achievement Night will be hosted by the Clinton Club in October and held at the Senior Center. Madison District Retreat will be Thursday, September 22, at St. Mary’s in Greensburg. Forms need to be sent in soon since attendance is limited.
Juanita presented the health and safety lesson, “What Senior Citizens Should Know about Crime Prevention.” Following the Club Prayer, Isabelle gave the lesson, “Online Seniors: A Quick-Guide for Staying Safe & Sane Online.”
For refreshments, Bertha served sugar crème pie and chocolate cupcakes. Celia and Juanita received the door prizes.
Our June 15 meeting will be the tour, and our July 20 meeting will be at the Adult Center with Celia as hostess.
