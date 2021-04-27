Friends Too Homemakers
The Friends Too Homemakers Club met April 21 in the Mathews Shelter House in Laughlin Park on the west side of Rushville.
Kay Hineman offered grace before the delicious pitch-in luncheon at noon.
President Diane Roell-Paris opened the meeting by all repeating the Homemaker's Creed and the pledge to the flag.
Kay gave devotions from Ephesians 2:4-10 - "Small and Mighty."
Secretary Dorothy Mahan called roll with a household cleaning hint and read the minutes from the last get-together in October 2020.
Treasurer Ruth Kessler gave her report.
Diane mentioned many items of interest. Also, many ideas were shared by everyone.
Diane gave an interesting lesson, "Meals in a Mug."
Linda Kuhn showed two beautiful quilts she is making from ties and a calliope design.
The next get-together will be with Diane at the Clifty Creek Alpaca Farm in the barn at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Bring neat gadgets to show. Linda Chandler, Sheilah Link and Betty Gold will bring sugar cream pies to compare and taste recipes. You are welcome to join us.
Contact Diane at 317-695-8038 for more information.
Zeta Tau Chapter of Psi Iota Xi
The Milroy chapter of Psi Iota Xi, Zeta Tau, met April 14 at Milroy United Methodist Church.
Hostesses Laura Jessup and Andrea Niedenthal provided a tasty meal beforehand. Fifteen of 22 members were present.
President Mary Ann Crisman called the meeting to order. After the reciting of the opening verse, roll call was held. Recording Secretary Eleanor Columbe asked members to name their favorite drink. Iced tea, soda pop and mixed drinks were mentioned.
Nicki Hall, treasurer, reported the current status of funds and projects.
Corresponding Secretary Carolanna Yager read two National letters, one about our chapter report for the Helicon. The other was about the 12 project proposals that total $19,000 that will be given to art, literature, music, speech and hearing groups.
Members voted to have delegates listen to discussion and vote at the 2021 National Convention in June.
Rush County Little Free Libraries have reading material for all ages. The community is invited to take a book, leave a book. Zeta Tau is proud to have provided these to our community.
Project reports were given. The annual event with Emma's Flowers continue. Butterbraid event earned a good profit. Andrea Niedenthal has some Cards for a Cause available, each costing $30. All are quality cards. If anyone would like to purchase, contact a member.
Brags & Complaints were stated with members paying a dollar. This money will be used for a Zeta Tau event. Several gave some brags about happenings in their lives.
The next evening out and meeting is Wednesday, May 12.
The final business was the PIX closing which was recited.
50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at at 1 p.m. April 21 at the Extension Office.
Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the Club Creed and pledge to the American flag.
Juanita Israel gave devotions by reading “Time with Daddy” from the Women’s Devotional Bible.
For Cultural Arts, Juanita read two humorous articles, “Remember Pay Toilets?” and “Smoked Out of the Old Outhouse.” This prompted discussion regarding members’ memories.
Deloris Tays read the Thought of the Month, “The best things in life aren’t things.”
Juanita led in singing “Christ Arose,” the Song of the Month. We sang “Happy Birthday” to Patti Leitgabel and Deloris.
Members answered roll by stating how they celebrated Easter 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.
We had two children in attendance as guests.
Juanita read the secretary’s report which was approved as read, and Isabelle gave a treasurer’s report in Bertha’s absence.
For old business, Ruthann Robertson, Celia Grise and Isabelle attended District Day, March 25. Isabelle thanked the ladies who helped her prepare the meal for International Night. In attendance were Isabelle, Juanita, Celia, Patti, Helen Swango, Tonia and husband Jay Schofield. The meal and program were a success.
Isabelle gave fair books to anyone who wanted one.
For new business, Isabelle announced that the Retreat will be held Sept. 22 and 23 at Camp Higher Ground. Forms will be in an upcoming Homemaker’s Hotline.
There will be a sewing day May 7 at the Extension Office for sewing boys shorts for Operation Christmas Child boxes.
After singing the Club Prayer, Isabelle gave the second half of the Houseplants lesson.
Deloris will host the May 19 meeting, and Juanita will present the lesson.
